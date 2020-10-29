Mission of Hope packs toys for kids ahead of Cyber Barrel Christmas Drive starting Nov. 1

Officials said that the traditional Mission of Hope Blue Barrels will not be set out this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most people in East Tennessee would recognize the blue barrels set up in local stores and businesses as a sign that the holidays are approaching. This year, things will be different.

Mission of Hope is hosting a 2020 Cyber Barrel Christmas Drive starting Nov. 1 and will not be setting out their traditional barrels, where people could drop off toys for kids across Appalachia. Instead, people will be able to buy new toys and clothing on Mission of Hope's website.

"You select the items that you want to purchase, then you go through the purchasing process on that website and those items will be shipped directly to our warehouse, where we will package them and get them to the children," Lesa Medley said, a financial assistant at Mission of Hope.

Volunteers started packing toys on Thursday while wearing masks and practicing social distancing to protect each other.

The toys will be delivered to children and family members in 30 different Appalachian Elementary Schools, according to a release from officials. People can also donate money to Mission of Hope, to help them buy food, toys, clothing and hygiene products for kids.