KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody should go hungry over the holidays. That includes veterans.

That's why the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 18-12 and the Second Harvest Food Bank will set up a mobile food bank for East Tennessee Veterans on Saturday. It will be in the parking lot of Smokies Stadium, at 3540 Line Drive in Kodak, TN.

The food bank will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when volunteers will hand out boxes of food. All anyone needs for a box is a military I.D.

They also plan to take the pantry to other parts of East Tennessee in the future.