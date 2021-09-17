Mobile Meals celebrates 50th anniversary

They have been delivering food to seniors for 50 years, and the organization said it has grown a lot since 1971.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mobile Meals in Knoxville is celebrating a big anniversary!

Mobile Meals makes sure people who can't cook for themselves can continue to live independently in their homes.

They have been delivering food to seniors for 50 years, and the organization said it has grown a lot since 1971.

They held a party at Malcolm Martin Park Thursday afternoon to celebrate.

"We're busy today going ahead and serving our meals to the seniors in our community so I'm glad to see people showing up. It's just really an opportunity for us to say 'thank you' to our community, to our volunteers, to the government officials, everyone who's supported us over these 50 years," said Judith Pelot with Mobile Meals.

Mobile Meals serves nearly 1,200 meals per day and has more than 100 volunteers.