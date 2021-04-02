"Money is not everything" | Yassin's Falafel House welcomes students who may not be able to pay

Yassin's Falafel House said that they received a message asking for a discount for students who can't afford food. In response, they said everyone is welcome.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Yassin's Falafel House is trying to make sure everyone has a chance to eat, regardless of whether they can pay.

On Wednesday, they said they received a message asking for a discount for students who can't afford their food. Unfortunately, the restaurant said that they didn't have a coupon or special system for giving discounts to students.

However, they did have a message for students who couldn't afford meals — everyone is welcome, regardless of whether they can pay.

"You are in Knoxville, the nicest city in America, and we are going to do our best to not leave anyone without food," officials said in a post on Facebook.

They said that even though it's important for businesses to make money to stay open, the restaurant believes that building up the community should come first. They said that by doing that first, it will bring everything else that the restaurant needs.