More than ten Christmas parades will follow after Thanksgiving is over in East Tennessee

Christmas parades are going to bring the festive spirit to East Tennessee soon. Karn Fair organizers shared safety tips on how to have fun and stay safe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A young girl was killed over the weekend at the Raleigh Christmas parade. A truck that was participating ran over her and turned the happy event into a fatal one.

"That weighs heavy when we conduct these things, and that's one of the things I take seriously — safety for these events," said Bob Fox, the Karns Fair Vice President.

The City of Knoxville Communications sent a statement about their upcoming parade, saying safety was their top priority. The statement is below.

“First and foremost our hearts go out to the family of the young girl killed in Raleigh, North Carolina. As the city’s annual Christmas parade nears, we are aware that safety is top of mind. KPD will be enacting its safety plan for large events, which includes a robust number of officers monitoring traffic and crowd safety. Participants and spectators are also encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity, immediately.”

Starting the week after Thanksgiving there will be many parades across Tennessee. On December 3, there are more than ten on the calendar. Thousands of people will gather and crowded streets will call for extra precautions.

Organizers behind the Karns Fair have helped organize the area's Christmas parade for many years. Thousands of people line up on Oak Ridge Highway early in the morning to see the parade.

It starts from Ingles Market and travels down the highway. The vice president said the grocery store offers their parking lot, giving people a chance to line up safely, away from the highway.

"This parade has existed as long as I can remember," Fox said. "It's a great event for the community. The excitement is already building."

Karns Fair also works closely with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, and according to Fox, they usually have up to 50 deputies monitoring the event.

"We do all we can to make it as safe as it can be," said Fox. "You just have to watch. You never know, you just got to stay vigilant."

As for vehicles that participate in the parade, they space them out. Fox said if they see a vehicle that looks like something's wrong, they immediately pull it out. However, vehicle owners are responsible for their registration and maintenance.

"I think each participant is responsible for their own vehicle safety, as if you were driving on any street," Fox said.

The best part of Christmas parades is the fun and Fox said he is looking forward to this year's parade and excitement. The Karns parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m.