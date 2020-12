Jail officials said more positive cases have been seen in both inmates and staff. They did not provide numbers.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with the Morgan County Jail said the facility has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Those cases are among both inmates and staff, though an official case count was not provided.

"Our current containment plan includes following CDC guidelines regarding regular and necessary testing of inmates and staff," the jail said in a statement.