Missing 84-year-old found alive in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Update:

Sheriff Wayne Potter posted on Facebook Saturday saying William Whitten was found.

Potter said LifeStar flew Whitten to UT Hospital where he will be assessed for injuries.

Potter thanked James Maiden and Pastor Buster Armes of Elizabeth Baptist Church for their help in finding Whitten.

Whitten has been missing since July 30.

Original Story:

Morgan County authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 84-year-old man

William Witten has been missing since July 30.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches and about 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a "known" medical condition, according to authorities.

Witten was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.