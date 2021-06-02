Morristown asks people not to litter as roadside trash piles up, inmate crews unable to gather it

Morristown officials said that crews from the county jail and volunteers usually help gather litter along the roads. However, they can't anymore due to COVID-19.

City officials in Morristown are asking people not to litter. They said that roadside litter has been a growing problem, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said that crews from the county jail and area volunteers usually help gather litter along the roads. However, those groups have not been able to meet and clean up the roads because of COVID-19. As a result, the litter has been piling up.

City officials said that inmate crews can not meet as part of Sheriff Esco Jarnagin's plan to control COVID-19 in the jail.

They encouraged residents to properly dispose of their waste and to bring a trash bag and gather items if they go for a walk in their neighborhoods. They also said that there are opportunities to help collect littler for anyone who is interested.