Morristown food drive feeds around 200 families Saturday afternoon

Food drives don't just feed people, but they also help bring people together.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Food drives don't just feed people, but they also help bring people together.

The Morristown community, as well as people from around the area, came together Saturday afternoon for a food drive at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They handed out eggs, milk and other kinds of food to families who were struggling to eat.

Volunteers directed drivers in a drive-thru style service line, to limit contact and maintain social distancing. They also wore masks as they handled and prepared food. The event started at 1 p.m.

Organizers said that while families have many different kinds of needs, food is still one of them. It's also something that the community can provide.

"We are giving what we can," Veronica Hernandez said, an organizer with St. Patrick Catholic Church.