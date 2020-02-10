Morristown Police Department searching for missing couple last seen Thursday

Police said that Waynah Louise Witt and Douglas Melvin Turner Jr. were last seen at Elwood Trailer Park in Morristown on Thursday.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Police in Morristown said Friday they are searching for a missing Morristown couple, Waynah Louise Witt and Douglas Melvin Turner Jr.

The Morristown Police Department said they were last seen at Elwood Trailer Park Thursday afternoon. They said that Witt is a white female, around 5'5" tall and weighs around 127 pounds. They also said she has brown hair and green eyes.

Officials also said that Turner is a white male, around 6'3" tall and weighs around 250 pounds. They said that he has brown and hazel eyes.

According to a release, police and family are concerned for the couple's safety. They specified that Witt and Turner are not wanted for a crime.