Morristown unveils gymnasium complex with four full courts in new community center

Morristown Landing will include a gymnasium complex with four full basketball courts.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown residents will soon have a new center where they can exercise, plays sports or just relax.

Morristown Landing will feature a gymnasium complex with four full courts that will also have cushioned, floating hardwood flooring. The flooring will be striped for several different kinds of games such as basketball and volleyball.

A track will also circle the gymnasium above the courts, so walkers can enjoy their exercise indoors, with players below them. The track will be rubberized, according to a release from officials.

In total, Morristown Landing will be 115,000 square feet. It is set for a 2022 opening. In March, officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the community center, formally starting the construction process. The facility is expected to cost around $36 million.

It is going on the west side of the city, off Highway 11 East.