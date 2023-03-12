An East TN mother seeks justice for her deceased daughter

It's been more than a year since a 20-year-old was found dead at an abandoned house in Greene Co. Now her mother shares her agony as she waits for answers.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A mother's cry echoes from Greeneville for her deceased daughter who lost her life 16 months ago.

Brandi Knight, the mother of Caitlin Crum, wonders how things could have been different if her daughter was alive.

"I wish I would've known how she felt and I wish she would've been able to come to me so I could've given her help," Knight said.

Crum, 20, went missing on Nov. 5, 2021. Two days later, the Greeneville Police found her body in an abandoned house.

After the discovery of her body, Knight continues to wonder what happened.

"Why has it taken 14 months to get her DNA back," Knight said. "Because she was raped, beaten, drug facedown, so hard, that it impacted mud up in her sinus cavities."

She is certain her daughter was beaten because of Crum's visible bruises on her during the funeral.

"Anyone that came to view at her service saw all the blue and what I did to her."

Crum was also a mother, she left behind two babies.

"It breaks my heart that she loved them so much and she's missing out on their growing," she said.

Knight said she wants justice for her daughter. A group that's fighting for justice alongside her, is now raising money to rent a billboard.

This is for both Crum and Danielle Owens, another girl who was recently found dead in Greeneville.

Now, there's a huge fear that's following her.