Nashville community fridge gives free food, produce to those in need

The woman who started it said that people are donating food and organizers are reaching out to restaurants for support.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A lot of people are doing their best to help others during the pandemic. One woman’s idea is something special.

“I just wanted to find a way to help out, contribute, do my part,” said Emily Lawlor.

Arriving from rural New York to Nashville, there was much for Emily to see. There was also a lot that she couldn’t ignore.

“There’s a lot of people with signs here in Nashville,” she said, referring to many in the homeless community. “That’s not something I’m used to.”

It’s been weighing on her to know how painful the pandemic has been for those who were already struggling.

“A lot of people didn’t have a steady income anymore,” Lawlor said.

She came up with a plan called Community Fridge, in which a refrigerator would be stocked with free items and produce. It’s located at 1111 Dickerson Pike.

The painting on the fridge tells people to take what they need, leave what they don’t. Inside there are biscuits, bagels, fruits, vegetables and far more.

“We’ve been reaching out to local restaurants and now we’re going to be reaching out to local grocery stores,” Lawlor said. “People are really trying to donate what they can and keep the fridge stocked.”

Husk Restaurant donated a tub of gravy, which was left inside the refrigerator.

Lawlor said the effort has grown to where 50 volunteers now maintain the fridge. She’s hoping other locations can be established.

“Lots of people have reached outs saying that this has been a big help for them and it takes a weight off their chest,” she said.

Information on the Community Fridge and rules on what to donate can be found on Instagram or Facebook.