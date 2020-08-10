Need internet access? Wi-Fi hotspots can be checked out at Oak Ridge Public Library

The Oak Ridge Public Library said they are offering Wi-Fi hotspots for people to check out, if they need internet access.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Got internet? If not, the Oak Ridge Public Library may be able to help.

The library announced that Wi-Fi hotspots are available to be checked out. The devices can be placed on hold and picked up during curbside delivery hours, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. People will able to check them out for 1 week and can be returned through the outdoor book-drop.

Overdue hotspots will accrue late fees, according to a release from the library. Officials also said that they may be deactivated.

The library received the devices free-of-charge, in part due to grant funding, according to officials. However, the library also said they cannot guarantee that the devices will always be available for free.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to provide these hot spots at no cost for as long as possible," officials said in a release.

The hotspots may help students and workers connect to the internet and meet new demands for virtual learning or for their work, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can go to the Oak Ridge Public Libary's website and search for 'hotspot' to place a hold on a device.