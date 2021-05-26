New 100-foot wide mural almost complete in Oak Ridge

Megan Lingerfelt, the muralist who also restored the Dolly Parton mural in Strong Alley, is working on the new piece.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge is getting some new color as a new mural nears completion on one of ORNL Federal Credit Union's buildings.

Megan Lingerfelt is the muralist working on the project. Some of her other works include restoring the Dolly Parton mural in Strong Alley in downtown Knoxville, and a mural at Melton Lake.

She said that a contrasting palette and scale between linemen and pipe workers featured in the artwork made it fun to paint. Officials said that the mural is over 100 feet large and faces south, towards West Tennessee Avenue.

It is located at the credit union's building on Broadway Avenue. The building is expected to be the future home of Anderson County Family Justice Center, according to officials.

Anyone who wants to take a peek at Lingerfelt's work can drive by the building. It features portraits of workers in Oak Ridge, showing off feats of engineering while also portraying scientists and researchers working at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.