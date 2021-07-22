Susannah's House expanding services to help moms struggling with addiction

Its mission is to help mothers get sober, give children a healthy start to their lives and restore families with trauma.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Susannah's House is getting ready to expand its services to help moms struggling with addiction.

On Thursday, Susannah's House will begin building its new housing facility in Knoxville.

The new building will house eight mothers and their newborns once complete in about six months.

Susannah's House also offers group therapy for mothers three days a week, and individual therapy once a week for mothers in their program. Child care services are also provided.

The services are free and you can find a referral form for mothers in need on Susannah's House's website.