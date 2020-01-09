New fashion line of "Party PPE" merges style and safety

The line of "Party PPE" includes hand-sewn, festive masks available through Central Collective's Instagram page. It's meant to merge style and safety.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Social distancing requirements may mean hosting large parties are off the table. However, that doesn't mean people can't wear fun masks if they're meeting up with a small group of friends.

Herdcore, a fashion line and photography series from Central Collective's co-founders, includes new kinds of flashy and unique face masks available for people to bid on. They were created through a collaboration between Dale Mackey and Shawn Poynter.

The masks feature bright and flashy colors with frills and sayings sewn onto them, similar to the kinds of clothes people would wear to parties. They also created face shields and sunglasses.

The masks are available through an online auction on Instagram, through the Central Collective's page. New masks are released daily Aug. 31 - Sept. 3, according to the project's website. Bidding for all masks ends Sept. 6 at midnight.

Herdcore is also a photo series created by Mackey and Poynter. Through the project, they said they want to help people look away from the negative impacts COVID-19 has had and help people appreciate the changes many parts of the world have made, and still find ways to have fun.

The Central Collective is a space meant to help entrepreneurs and creatives work to create and complete projects. It is also used as an event space and photography studio.