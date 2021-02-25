New homelessness resource center to open in Clinton, helping anyone who stops by

The Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless will host a grand opening event on March 20 for their new drop-in resource center.

CLINTON, Tennessee — A new resource center will open in Clinton to provide services for anyone experiencing homelessness, or at risk of it. All they need to do is stop by and ask for help.

The Tennessee Valley Coalition to end Homelessness will open the center at 903 Clinch Avenue in Clinton. They will help people with job searches, life skills classes, housing assistance, utility assistance and will provide a food pantry, according to a release from officials.

The center will also offer people three hot meals per day and bagged lunches. There will also be case management services available through the center. Volunteers will be there to help with applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Social Security and to help distribute food.

Officials said that the center is a collaborative effort with the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless, the County of Anderson, the City of Clinton, several churches, businesses and other sponsors.

On Tuesday, volunteers stopped by the center to clean and start setting up services. They said they were still looking for cleaning supplies and volunteer donations. Anyone who wants to donate can go to the coalition's website.