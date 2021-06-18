New Mineral Springs Avenue bridge opens

Knoxville opens a new $1.2 million bridge and sidewalk on Mineral Springs Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has opened the new $1.2 million Mineral Springs Avenue bridge and sidewalk.

The new 68-foot-long concrete bridge is located between North Broadway and Walker Boulevard in North Knoxville and replaced the old 52-foot-long bridge constructed in 1910.

With the new bridge is a larger opening beneath the deck to reduce First Creek flooding and provides better walkability. The new sidewalk connects Broadway and Walker Boulevard and adds about 350 linear feet of a new 10-foot-wide greenway connector.

The new infrastructure on the east side of Broadway will tie directly into a $1.6 million project by Knoxville on the west side of Broadway that starts this summer. Knoxville is building or improving 3,800 linear feet of sidewalk on Old Broadway.

The Old Broadway sidewalks will provide pedestrians and cyclists a safer route around the dense traffic area where Broadway and Interstate 640 intersect.

The new Mineral Springs Avenue bridge and sidewalk will provide southbound pedestrians and bicyclists on Old Broadway a safer way to cross Broadway and reach destinations east of Broadway through Mineral Springs.