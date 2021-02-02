New Oak Ridge garbage trucks pick up trash bins with mechanical arm

Residents in Oak Ridge can see the new trucks in action on Monday, cruising through the Secret City with large, mechanical grabbers resembling robot arms.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge is where some of the country's most significant technological advancements were made. It's where a national laboratory works at the frontier of knowledge, helping to develop all kinds of new technologies.

And starting Monday, the city will bring some technological advancement to people's homes, improving the way trashed is picked up. After announcing changes to Oak Ridge's Solid Waste Services starting July 1, the city showed off one of its new trucks on social media.

It uses a large mechanical arm to pick up trash bins and dump them into the truck, without operators having to leave the driver's seat. However, officials said crews will still be on trucks to move bins and pick up any loose trash.

City officials said they were not aware of anyone losing their jobs at Waste Connections due to the new truck, and said it would make the job easier to hire for and keep filled.

They also said a few of the older trucks will still drive around the city, picking trash up at homes that qualify for backdoor pickup. Information packets were also included in new blue bins dropped off at homes, so residents could learn about the changes.

People who need more than one bin to fill their trash can leave two additional bags outside of the bin, officials said. And if the blue bin is damaged, residents can call Public Works at (865) 425-1875 for a replacement.

Old garbage bins left near the curb will be picked up and disposed of, officials said. Residents can also bring them to the Waste Connections Convenience Center to be thrown away.