New art! | New sculptures on display in downtown Knoxville park

Charles Krutch Park, next to Market Square, was filled with some new sculptures on Saturday from a variety of artists.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who visits downtown Knoxville will see some new sculptures throughout a popular park next to Market Square.

Dogwood Arts said they installed some new art in Charles Krutch Park on Saturday, with a variety of new pieces to inspire wonder in visitors. They were installed as part of the organization's Art in Public Places program, which works to make the city's streets even more beautiful.

Included are sculptures of an intricate mechanical shark, columns shooting up from the sidewalk and a large floral design built next to blossoming flowers.

The sculpture program was started in 2007 and has installed over 240 works of art. The pieces displayed through the program change annually, and this year's selection was curated by John Douglas Powers who sculptures have been displayed in national museums.