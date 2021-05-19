New Tazewell City Pool to stay closed over the summer due to decking repairs and chlorine shortage

Anyone had a party scheduled at the pool should get a phone call by the end of the day on Wednesday, according to officials.

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — People looking forward to spending some time in the water over the summer in New Tazewell may need to change their plans.

The New Tazewell City Pool announced Wednesday that it would not be opening this summer. Officials said that the decision was made based on major decking repairs as well as the ongoing chlorine shortage across the U.S.

The shortage of chlorine is the result of multiple factors. Most notably, the COVID-19 pandemic added significant stress on major supply chains and a chemical plant fire in Louisiana weakened the manufacturing capacity of the industry.

Many homeowners also installed pools while spending time at home during the pandemic, creating more demand for cleaning chemicals.

Anyone who had a party scheduled at the New Tazewell City Pool should receive a call before the end of the day on Wednesday, officials said.

The pool also stayed closed during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.