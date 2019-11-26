CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — A visitor at the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office donated ten Thanksgiving meals for families in need on Nov. 25. She needed help to bring in all the food since she is only nine years old.

This is the fifth year that Kenzie Parker donated like this. She saves her money throughout the year to be able to afford the donations, Sawn Denton said, her grandfather.

Denton said that he matches whatever she saves and the two of them work with several different groups to provide a Thanksgiving meal to people in need. Because of their donations, 65 families will have a turkey with Thanksgiving trimmings this year.

Cumberland County Sheriff, Casey Cox, said in a Facebook post that seeing Parker donate to families at her age warmed his heart and gave him great hope for the future.

Anyone who wants to follow Parker's example and give back this Thanksgiving can reach out to local non-profit organizations like United Way or Goodwill.

