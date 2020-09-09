Not all heroes wear capes | United Way to host superhero scavenger hunt Sept. 18

United Way of Greater Knoxville is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign Sept. 18, to raise money and support Knox County residents.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Not all superheroes fly through buildings or stand up to interstellar evil like in movies; some heroes just donate to charity.

United Way of Greater Knoxville is hosting a Superhero Scavenger Hunt Sept. 18 - Sept. 27 to remind people there are superheroes all around them, and that they can be one too. The event is designed to keep families safe while they explore Knoxville and learn about non-profits in the area, supporting them all the way.

It will be held on Goose Chase, an app available for iPhone and Android. Participants can download the app and search for "UnitedWayKnox" to find the local scavenger hunt.

“When we realized we wouldn’t be able to have a traditional Campaign Kickoff event, we didn’t want to just throw in the towel,” said United Way of Greater Knoxville President Matt Ryerson. “Instead, we designed a fun, safe activity for individuals and families to take part in to support and celebrate the community we call home.”

The scavenger hunt will kick off United Way of Greater Knoxville's annual fundraising campaign. During their annual campaign, they usually raise millions of dollars.

They use that money to fund local community agencies, which help over 173,800 Knox County residents each year, according to officials.

Kids can get a free superhero cape through the scavenger hunt, and adults can buy a United Way t-shirt for $15 to support the campaign. Participants can pick up their capes and t-shirts on Sept. 17 - 18, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.