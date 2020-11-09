Oak Ridge first responders run to honor lives lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks

The run began at 8:46 a.m. and was 3.43 miles long, to honor the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — On Sept. 11, 2001, a terrorist attack killed 2,997 people at the World Trade Center. The attacks also killed 343 firefighters.

To remember the people who were killed that day, the Oak Ridge Fire Department and the Oak Ridge Police Department completed a 9/11 Remembrance Run Friday morning. It was 3.43 miles long, in memory of the firefighters who lost their lives.

Participants waved American flags as they ran an extended route to the Oak Ridge High School 9/11 memorial. It began at 8:46 a.m., the same time when Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The Remembrance Run was organized after several other events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flags flew at half-staff at the memorial and across Tennessee to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.