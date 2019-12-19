ATLANTA — A team from Ober Gatlinburg will help create and maintain snow for a competition in Atlanta.

The team will attend the Visa Big Air competition at Suntrust Park.

The competition runs Friday and Saturday and will offer elite international men's and women's big air competition. Olympic athletes are also participating.

The team from Ober will groom a 140-foot tall tower made of 800 tons of snow.

They will use 50 truckloads of nitrogen to create the snow in less than 72 hours.

The team will handle the grooming and maintenance through the competition.

Tickets for the events are still available.

You can also watch the competition on NBC Sports. Click here for the schedule.