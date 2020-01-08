Officials to accept Tennessee Community CARES Program grant applications Saturday

Grants will be administered by five partner nonprofit organizations, including the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nonprofits will be able to apply for $150 million in grants through the Tennessee Community CARES Program starting Saturday.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services will open the grant application on Aug. 1 and organizations will be able to apply for them through an online program. The application process will end on Aug. 15. Nonprofits who receive grants should be 501(c)3 organizations, officials said.

They will be administered by five partner nonprofits, who will handle outreach, marketing and reporting funds. They will also receive grant applications and approve them, as well as monitor spending. The five organizations are listed below:

United Way of Greater Chattanooga

United Way of Greater Knoxville

United Way of Greater Nashville

United Way of the Mid-South

Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis