Officials to accept Tennessee Community CARES Program grant applications Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nonprofits will be able to apply for $150 million in grants through the Tennessee Community CARES Program starting Saturday.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services will open the grant application on Aug. 1 and organizations will be able to apply for them through an online program. The application process will end on Aug. 15. Nonprofits who receive grants should be 501(c)3 organizations, officials said.
They will be administered by five partner nonprofits, who will handle outreach, marketing and reporting funds. They will also receive grant applications and approve them, as well as monitor spending. The five organizations are listed below:
- United Way of Greater Chattanooga
- United Way of Greater Knoxville
- United Way of Greater Nashville
- United Way of the Mid-South
- Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis
The grants can be used for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic between March 1 and Nov. 15, such as supporting families' education needs, workforce training, food assistance and caring for at-risk populations.