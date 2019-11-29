KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Black Friday is a good time to snag good gifts are better prices. Yet, small businesses can sometimes be left in the dust.

So, the Old City is hosting an event on Nov. 30, between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for local artists and makers to have a chance to be noticed over the Black Friday weekend. The event, called Small Shop Saturday, is a curated market held outdoors on Jackson Avenue.

Local businesses, creative artists and inventive makers will fill the street with booths, showing off what they have available to purchase.

The Old City also hosts curated markets every second Saturday of the month, called the Old City Market. It is also held on Jackson Avenue between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

