Old City Market announces new mini-market for local creators to safely share their crafts

The Old City Mini-Market will feature 10 local artists and creators who will sell their creations on the patio by Jackson Terminal. The event will be held between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and there will be new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said that people will be required to wear masks and that the number of vendors and shoppers will be limited to allow for social distancing. The Mini-Market event comes after the Old City Market canceled their May events, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the pandemic, vendors would set up tents along West Jackson Avenue featuring crafts, artwork and other local creations for people to peruse. The opening date had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.