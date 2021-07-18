One Knoxville business is opening their doors to the Latino community to embrace their culture

The Double S Wine bar is opening their doors to the Latino community, giving them not only a safe space, but a space to embrace their culture.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A place in the old city is opening the door for the Latino community, embracing their culture through dance and creating a no judgment zone.

"When we think about finishing a hard week, we want to find a place where there's a community where we can relax, enjoy dancing," said Dance instructor Warwick Cruz.

The Double S Wine Bar is opening the door for them to embrace themselves unapologetically. Owner Steven Sansone says it's crucial to have environments where all can thrive.

"Here at Double S, we are trying to play our part to embrace all communities and to have a safe place for them to come...It's important to have inclusive environments for diverse groups of people," said Sansone.

For Cruz-- having an opening to do what they love is vital especially in a place where embracing themselves is hard to come by.

'It's good to have a place where we can gather because there's not that many places that say 'hey we'll play your music, you can come dance and have a good time,'" Cruz said.

Sansone says why not embrace such a great community, because our diversity makes us better.

"Latin dancing, very beautiful, great energy, great community of people. I wanted to have a space available for that," said Sansone.

And if you're thinking about going, you better be ready to do everything.

"A lot of the dancers we get are new dancers, so I try to show them a way to dance the different styles like salsa and bachata and even the different nuances," said Cruz.