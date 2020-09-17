Ooltewah mom determined to save Halloween with trick-or-treat DIY project

Swager found a safe way for her 4-year-old Max and others to get treats during the pandemic by creating “The Candy Luge.”

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — In October, ghouls and goblins will roam the streets for the spookiest day of the year, Halloween.

With COVID-19 still spreading, the popular holiday could be tough to celebrate in 2020.

A mom and big Halloween enthusiast in Ooltewah is on a mission to keep the holiday alive.

“We were going to have our tenth annual Halloween party this year and with COVID, just decided it wasn’t safe so I’ve decided to channel my energy into something productive,” said Nikki Swager.

Swager found a safe way for her 4-year-old Max and others to get treats during the pandemic by creating “The Candy Luge.”

“I wanted to find something that we could put together that would curate that six-foot boundary so that we can still do things without hundreds of trick-or-treaters ringing your doorbell and opening doors and kids in candy bowls and that sort of thing so something that was super low contact,” Swager added.

On her YouTube page, she demonstrates how to put the cheap and affordable tool together.

"Who knows what things are going to be on October 31. At the end of the day, people need to make their decisions based on their own health but if everything is going well. We can have a really low-contact trick-or-treat," Swager said.