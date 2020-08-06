x
Pastors, local leaders come together for a prayer vigil in Johnson City

Prayers included a push for racial equality and community justice around our region and throughout the country.
Credit: WCYB Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — On Sunday night, local pastors and church leaders joined the "New Generation Freedom Fighters" for a prayer vigil in Founders Park.

Pastors gathered underneath the pavilion in downtown Johnson City for an initial prayer. Johnson City Commissioner Larry Calhoun joined the large crowd. Prayers included a push for racial equality and community justice around our region and throughout the country.

Buddy Gosey is the pastor at North Ridge Community Church. He attended Sunday night's prayer.

“We’re praying for protection and provision for the protesters, we’re praying and seeking racial equality in our region, we’re seeking to listen and to learn from one another," Gosey said. "It’s as simple as just circling up for an hour and praying and listening and seeking what God wants us to be in this time in our city."

As the sun set, local pastors joined New Generation Freedom Fighters at Founders park for a larger prayer vigil to remember the lives lost to racial injustice.

Church leaders and local pastors will be back underneath the pavilion Monday night for another prayer circle.

This story was originally reported WCYB.

