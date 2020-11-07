Peaceful demonstrators march through Sevier County Friday

Masks were required to participate and organizers said demonstrators should practice social distancing during the 2.1 mile march.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Demonstrators marched through Sevier County on Friday, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. It started at 6 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m.

Organizers said that they were marching to let locals and visitors know they stood against racial injustice and white supremacy and to attract attention to institutional racism, police brutality and other social issues.

In a post on Facebook, organizers also said that they were marching to maintain the momentum of earlier demonstrations in reaction to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmad Aubrey, Breonna Taylor, Rashard Brooks, Elijah McClain and many others.

Participants and organizers met at the parking lot at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. Then they marched along Parkway, turning at the CVS Pharmacy.

Organizers said the march stretched for 2.1 miles in each direction and encouraged people to prepare for the walk by wearing comfortable shoes and bringing water. They also specified that participants should stay on sidewalks and in public areas.