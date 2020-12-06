Peaceful protesters march ahead of meeting with Johnson City leadership

Activists and advocacy leaders will speak with city leaders Friday to discuss police reform, as well as other initiatives.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn — Peaceful protesters chanted and carried signs through downtown Johnson City Thursday, against racial injustice.

An organizing group called New Generation Freedom Fighters has a newly-elected set of board members.

"Getting things organized just makes everything easier, delegation is easier, communication is easier," said Katelyn Yarbrough, chair of the advocacy group. "We are going to be pursuing our 501(c) 3 or 4. That is something we are researching."

One of their main initiatives is a push for police reform. They are calling for more sensitivity training, psych evaluations, body cameras and limited use of force.

Some of those principles are drawn from a national campaign called #8CANTWAIT. It includes policies such as banning chokeholds and requiring de-escalation training.

Yarbrough said they are aware Johnson City police are vigilant.

"We are simply making sure that these policies, those that apply to our region, are in place to ensure that nothing like what we all saw happen to George Floyd happens here," she added.