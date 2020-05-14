Not all superheroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. As they swoop in to save the day, their faces are covered and few can ever tell who they actually are.

Real-life may not have the same kind of action-packed thrills as superhero movies, but it does have heroes in masks. They're called nurses, doctors and healthcare workers. Their jobs are the same as any superhero: to keep the community safe.

Instead of a supervillain, they're fighting another kind of menace: the coronavirus.

The University of Tennessee understands how hard of a job it can be. It's volunteered unwavering support for healthcare professionals as they work to treat COVID-19 and slow the spread.

So, for all the heroism and all the work healthcare professionals do for their communities, and for their sidekicks at universities and medical facilities across the U.S., here's a Perfect 10!

RELATED: Perfect 10: Steve Hamer graduates after putting degree on hold for decades

RELATED: Perfect 10: Moms everywhere who bring families together

RELATED: Perfect 10: Children's laugher can be the perfect medicine for a tough time

RELATED: Perfect 10: Man plays fiddle outside for Morristown nursing home residents