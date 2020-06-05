KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Schools across East Tennessee have canceled or postponed traditional graduation ceremonies, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

So, communities have come together to show students that their hard work matters. They're putting up billboards to congratulate students, and some are holding online events. Schools are going the extra mile to celebrate graduates — including preschools.

Students from Central Baptist Bearden Preschool held their individual graduation ceremony this week, and now they're off to bigger things — Kindergarten.

And because they stayed safe while holding a graduation ceremony, and for all the work they've done throughout the school year, Wednesday's Perfect 10 goes to them. Congratulations!

Central Baptist Bearden Preschool

