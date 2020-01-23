KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Not everyone ends up marrying their high school sweethearts and even fewer manage to start a family with them.

Yet, that is exactly what Eddie Hackleton did. He married his wife, Sorella, after they found each other in high school and had three children together. They have been together for 37 years.

Five years ago, Hackleton was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. It affects nerve cells in the brain and spine, causing muscles to weaken. The disease impacts people's ability to walk and move.

Russell Biven

RELATED: Perfect 10: Girl's basketball coach gives birth the day after district win

RELATED: Perfect 10: Hard work and dedication pays off for this new US citizen

But that didn't stop Hackleton. He has a ventilator to help him breathe and can't move anything below his neck. Yet, he said is never going to stop fighting against ALS and that he will continue putting faith before frustration.

"I thank our Lord Jesus for giving me the strength I need every day," he said. "We have to put him first."