Perfect 10: Happy birthday Rick Kuhlman!

Kuhlman is a retired air force colonel who taught young people that the sky is the limit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Turning 70 years old is a big occasion, and many people will look back on their lives and think about the things they've done by the time they reach that age. Rick Kuhlman, a retired air force colonel, has a lot to look back on.

He taught young people that the sky is the limit, and has worked to support his community. Kuhlman is the founding director of the Knoxville Fellows program, a faith-based nonprofit that helps college leaders use their skills to lead their communities.

He has also served on several nonprofit boards and still holds bible studies for high school students.

Someone who works so much for his community deserves a little recognition from the people around him every once in a while. And while community members may have held a drive-by celebration for Kuhlman, he also deserves to be today's Perfect 10!