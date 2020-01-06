x
Perfect 10: Mission of Hope helps bring families out of poverty

By sending students to college, Mission of Hope helps break cycles of poverty throughout the region.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — These are turbulent times, and nonprofits are becoming even more important to their communities — especially Mission of Hope.

This faith-based nonprofit organization helps poverty-stricken families in rural Appalachia. They don't just pull families out of poverty; they also work to stop the cycle of poverty and to give children of the families they help a future that's worth looking forward to.

Now, they are once again awarding scholarships to a class of graduating high school seniors. With these scholarships, students will be able to pursue their dreams and go to college.

By sending students to college, Mission of Hope may be breaking cycles of poverty throughout the region. For generations, families have been changed because of these scholarships.

For that, Mission of Hope deserves today's Perfect 10!

