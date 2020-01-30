KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A devastating, magnitude 7.0-earthquake struck Haiti around a decade ago. It affected around 3 million people and killed around 250,000.

One group of orphans was taken in by the Knoxville community following that tragedy, and Valencia Zimmerman was one of them.

She left the destruction in her home country and grew in a person who understands the importance of giving back.

Zimmerman later became a citizen of the U.S. Despite all she's been through, she still tries to serve her community.

She is working at the Emerald Youth Foundation and at WBIR, we are all proud of her.