'Pinto on a pole' removed in Union County as road construction begins

For nearly 40 years, the Pinto on a pole was the sign that welcomed thousands to Union County. Now, it sits on the ground.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — An iconic landmark in Union County no longer fits its name, as the 'Pinto on a pole' now sits on the ground.

For nearly 40 years, drivers on Maynardville Highway knew they were in Union County when they saw that car in the sky.

"That's just been the national landmark for Union County," said Nicole Hopkins. "Hey, where are you located? Oh, I'm right past the Pinto on the pole."

Hopkins owns Trixie's Boutique, which is located, as she said, right past the Pinto on the pole.

Since 1983, that was the sign for Jim Sexton Motors.

It still is, but now that Pinto sits in the grass.

Dirt is still fresh where the pole was removed from the earth last week.

"It's awkward, because I mean, it still catches your eye and you want to look over there just as a habit, and now it's not there," said Hopkins.

Sexton is her landlord.

He told her he got a letter telling him the car had to come down as crews prepare to widen Maynardville Highway.

"So many people had just stopped in the process when they'd seen the crane over it," Hopkins said.

The Ford Pinto was more than just a sign.

It was a landmark known and loved by thousands

"There were several people talking that had stopped in and said, 'hey, it's been here my whole life, you know, it's such memories [sic]. And now my kids and my grandkids aren't gonna ever get to see it,'" said Hopkins.

She worked with Sexton and some of her employees to design two t-shirts featuring the Pinto on its pole, and plans to offer more options and stickers soon.

"Just in the first two days, we've had over 60 something orders. And then today, when I came in, we still had more calls about them," said Hopkins.

Owners hope to put the Pinto back up on its pole farther away from the road once they see where construction will impact them.

More signs on that roadway have and will come down as that construction draws closer.