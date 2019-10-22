KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The United States Post Office is honoring those affected by breast cancer with a stamp sold year-round that will benefit research.

The Breast Cancer Research semi-postal stamp was authorized by U.S. Congress in 1997 and was first issued in July 1998. The current stamp, issued in 2014, sells for 65 cents each, which is 10 cents more than regular First-Class Mail stamps.

The stamp price goes to help fund breast cancer research at the National Institute of Health and the Department of Defense's Medical Research Program.

Since the program began in 1998, nearly $90 million has been raised through the sale of the semi-postal stamp. The stamp is available year-round in sheets of 20 at post offices and at the USPS online store.

Nearly 41,000 women and 460 men in the United States die each year from breast cancer.

RELATED: Ways to support breast cancer awareness all year long

RELATED: Need to Know: Komen Race for the Cure 2019

RELATED: Teen races for a cure in honor of late mother

RELATED: 'Pink Tie Guy' turns Knoxville's City County building pink for breast cancer awareness month