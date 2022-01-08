Powell homeowner pumps out water from backyard on a Sunday night

The Powell community is asking for help from the county. For the last few years, they have been struggling with floods, especially during wintertime.

POWELL, Tenn. — It was Sunday night when Angela Holmberg, a Powell homeowner, had to pump out water that had flooded around her home because of the rain. It was not the first time and certainly not the worst.

Still, Holmberg looked outside her window as the water was rising higher and higher at both her patio and backyard.

"We were concerned, we started pumping and pumping up to the storm drains to try to get the water down so that it didn't flood the house before it had time to actually flow into this holding area back here," Holmberg said.

Back in 2019, the flood was even worse. Holmberg shared photos with WBIR that showed her backyard transformed into a lake. Personal belongings were floating on top and the grassy field had disappeared.

While homeowners in this neighborhood have seen worse than Sunday night's flooding, they still had to deal with between 3 and 4 inches of rain.

"I mean, you think it's a little water. Doesn't matter if it's 4 inches of water or 4 feet of water," Holmberg said. "It's going to destroy your walls, your baseboard, your cabinets, everything mildews and molds it all has to be ripped out. All your insulation."

People in this area have identified a few problems. First, there is a drainage problem. The basin in the middle is meant to be helping with the floods, and instead, it becomes a little water pond when storms roll through.

The other problem is the water that comes through a culvert on the other side of Pedigo Road. The culvert slides the water across the churches and down the little hill as it dumps it into the basin in the middle.

Without a good drainage and sewer system, it's impossible for the water to drain, so it backs up and floods the area.

According to some homeowners, the county has proposed to take parts of their properties to fix the problem. Some people said they= are having a hard time accepting that and they prefer to find a different solution.

"There are several other solutions to the problem," said Bard Oden, another Powell homeowner. "Other than taking the property, they can do an overflow on the property or they can fix the culver on the other side of the road, and that's what we would like for the county to do. That's what we're asking the county to do."

We reached out to Knox County's Public Works Department and they sent the following statement: "We are working on this."