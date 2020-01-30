ALCOA, Tenn. — Customers in Alcoa will lose power early Sunday morning, at around 1 a.m., as TVA works on a substation.
The work is expected to last around two hours as the TVA performs maintenance and repairs on the Duncan substation, which provides electricity to the northeast portion of Alcoa's electrical system, including:
- Springbrook
- E. Hunt Road
- Alcoa Trail
- Williams Mill
- Martin Mill
- Glover Rd
- Tarklin Valley
- Nails Creek
- Cave Mill
- Sam Houston School Rd.
- Peppermint Hills
- Hitch Rd
- Overlook
- Eagleton Village
- Jackson Hills
- Mt. Lebanon Rd
- A portion of E. Broadway
Anyone with questions about the repairs can call the City of Alcoa Electric Department at (865) 380-4890.