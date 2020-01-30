ALCOA, Tenn. — Customers in Alcoa will lose power early Sunday morning, at around 1 a.m., as TVA works on a substation.

The work is expected to last around two hours as the TVA performs maintenance and repairs on the Duncan substation, which provides electricity to the northeast portion of Alcoa's electrical system, including:

Springbrook

E. Hunt Road

Alcoa Trail

Williams Mill

Martin Mill

Glover Rd

Tarklin Valley

Nails Creek

Cave Mill

Sam Houston School Rd.

Peppermint Hills

Hitch Rd

Overlook

Eagleton Village

Jackson Hills

Mt. Lebanon Rd

A portion of E. Broadway

Anyone with questions about the repairs can call the City of Alcoa Electric Department at (865) 380-4890.