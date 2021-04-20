Prayer service for Austin-East community as students return to school being held Tuesday evening

Today, Austin East students will return to class virtually and tonight the community will come together for prayer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Today, Austin East students will return to class virtually and tonight the community will come together for prayer.

Our community is still in mourning after the shooting deaths of five recent or current Austin East students.

Pastors are encouraging the entire community pray. That's what tonight is all about.

This meeting will be similar to those we've already seen.

Just last week, more than 100 people gathered for a city prayer service at Overcoming Believers Church.

Several faith leaders spoke and prayed for change, unity and peace in the community.

Those in the audience say seeing so many diverse people in one room brought feelings of hope.

Aubrey Lewis of Knoxville said, "To know that we can all come together and this city is that no matter the amount of time there are still people that want to see a difference that want the community to change."