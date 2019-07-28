KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the world's best fishers is helping kids in east Tennessee out on the water.

Knoxville Native and Bassmaster Classic Champion Ott DeFoe was with other pro fishermen at the 29th Annual Mountain Music Kids fishing tournament on Saturday.

Four hundreds boats of kids were out on Douglas Lake today, and organizers say they they are the largest kids fishing tournament.

"This tournement is soley based for the kids. It's to help a kid go fishin'. Get them to spend more time on the water and less time in the streets," said Sunny DeFoe. "We are just here to make a difference in a kids life, put a smile on their face."