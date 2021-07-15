Community members speak out against proposed slaughterhouse in their backyard

The Strawberry Plains community is outraged after hearing about a new proposal that will rezone a farm into a slaughterhouse.

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — The Strawberry Plains community is outraged after hearing about a new proposal that seeks to rezone a Agricultural-2 farm into an Industrial-2 slaughterhouse.

The property is located in between Bruner and Eslinger Roads off of Highway 11E. It is surrounded by family homes.

"These are homes, these are families, this is not a place for a slaughterhouse," said Melinda Earnest.

Earnest backs up to the property that is being considered for the project.

"It will be in my backyard," Earnest said, "I can throw a rock and hit it, if they build it there."

Around the corner, multiple generations of the Berry family reside on Bruner road. They have three houses next to one another, where they have called home for the past 80 years.

"We have nieces and nephews that that ride and play outside," Berry said, "It just breaks my heart for the community that this is happening again."

Berry's front yard is 200 feet from the property. Right now, her family looks out on grassland with rolling hills. They value the quietness of their home and the peace it has brought their family for generations.

"We're fully invested in this community and this property. It'll be theirs's one day," Berry said, referring to her nieces and nephews.

Berry's niece also wrote a letter to the Jefferson County Commission. It was read last week in front of the board.

The letter said, I really don't want a slaughterhouse right next to my family's houses. Please say no to the slaughterhouse.

"That's from the perspective of a nine year old," Berry said.

The community's major concerns surround the concept of water cleanliness.

The majority of the homes in the neighborhood use well-water in their homes.

The farm is located in the area's floodplain, meaning it has the potential to influence the health of the waterbed through runoff.

While we still don't know the extent to which the slaughterhouse plans to manipulate the floodplain, if not handled properly, there is potential for runoff from the plant to get into the waterflow.

"My well will be destroyed. It won't be usable. We won't be able to wash our hands," Earnest said.

The major investor of the property is a company called Local Meats LLC. We still don't have any information available about their infrastructure plans for the site.

Next to the water, members of the community believe other issues will arise.

"Think of the noise, the smell alone, and the traffic on our roads," Earnest said.

They worry their home value will decrease being across the street from a meat-processing plant.

"None of us are going to be able to get anything out of our homes," Earnest said.

While neighbors to the property remain outraged, they understand the need to expand business in Jefferson County.

"We are not opposed to industry and business in the county. We need tax revenue," Berry said, "We're just opposed to the site."

Down the road, Ginger Evans owns Yard Sales and More, a small antique shop off of Highway 11E.

She thinks the idea of expanding industry is a smart financial move for the county and the surrounding residents.

"There's not a lot of jobs in this area," Evans said, "So, we need jobs here instead of traveling out of the area to go to for jobs."

However, Evans was frustrated that the proposal was kept so silent. She did not attend the previous Jefferson County Commissioner meeting.

"There was no notice given to us about a public meeting, being business owners," Evans said, "If it is such a big thing, don't you think business owners nearby have the right to know about it?"

The next meeting for the proposal is Monday night at 6 p.m.

Almost 500 community members created and signed a petition to keep the slaughterhouse out of their neighborhood.

"We are fighting it with everything we have," Earnest said.

Community members are also calling on Jefferson County Commissioners to stop the project.

Rob Blevins is the County Commissioner for the 6th district, where the slaughterhouse is being proposed.

"The citizens have overwhelmingly come out in my district opposing it," Blevins said.

Blevins said he will be voting against the rezoning at the Monday night County Commissioners meeting.

"We understand the need for this," Blevins said," We're just asking that they build it in a different location than someone's backyard."

Earnest agreed.