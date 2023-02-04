'Our children's lives depend on it' | Protesters rally for gun control following Nashville shooting

People gathered demanding legislators on gun control following the mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A protest demanding action against gun violence took center stage at the City Council Building in Knoxville on Sunday.

People gathered demanding legislators on gun control following the mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.

Audrey Hale entered the school in Nashville and opened fire killing six people, including three children and three adults. Metro Nashville police shot and killed the shooter.

According to police, Hale legally purchased seven firearms from several different gun stores.

A former teacher who is one of the rally organizers said the rally is about asking for common sense from legislators, like incorporating red flag laws and increasing background checks.