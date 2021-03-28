Rabbi speaks on pandemic challenges as celebration of Passover begins

Passover is meant to be a celebration of the community's freedom and focus on having a good time. Yet, it was taken from many people around this time last year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The pandemic hit right before Passover in 2020 and safety restrictions went in place, so many people had to celebrate it differently than how they're accustomed to.

“It just shut down. It was like the doom and gloom, and you didn’t know what to expect,” said Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm.

For Wilhelm and his community, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic presented hardships.

“It was very hard," he said. "There’s a routine and it’s not just a routine physically, but also emotionally and spiritually. That routine was lacking,” he said.

Passover is meant to be a celebration of the community's freedom and to help its members focus on having a good time. Yet, it was taken from them around this time last year.

“A month before Passover, at first we were hoping that it’s not going to last that long," he said. "And then all of a sudden you’re here and so many plans had to be changed."

A year later, Rabbi Wilhelm and his followers survived and are still together, adapting to fit the times.

“We created the seder (a traditional meal) to-go package and gave out over 100 last year, and over 150 this year,” said the Rabbi.

Together, they refused to let the coronavirus take away such an important time, and such an important part of their faith. They will have an outdoor seder meal, he said.

"It will be socially distanced, so every family or every group will be at a separate table, 6 feet apart," he said. "We're going to do that, but at least we’ll be under one roof."

The Rabbi says there are only two options when facing life’s struggles like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With life's general obstacles and challenges, you can either just survive or thrive," he said.

And as the flame grows, the signal is clear — Passover has started.