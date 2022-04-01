RAM holding free medical clinic in Knoxville in February; urgently needs medical volunteers

The clinic will happen February 11 to 13 at Chilhowee Park's Jacob Building at 2201 East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical will host its first free health, dental and vision clinic of 2022 in Knoxville this February.

The clinic will happen February 11 to 13 at Chilhowee Park's Jacob Building at 2201 East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville. RAM volunteers will provide free dental, vision, and medical services on a first-come, first-served basis. No identification is required.

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, flu shots and general medical exams.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services will be offered to every patient.

The parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on the first night of the clinic and remain open. Patients will be given more information about the clinic after they arrive, and clinic doors typically open at 6 a.m.

Patients should bring their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will also be provided.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served.

The clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Click here for more information.

All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building.

RAM said is is urgently looking for medical volunteers for the upcoming clinic, including doctors, surgeons, nurses, dentists, vision care professionals, general support and interpreters.